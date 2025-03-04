Tánaiste responds to criticism over failure to deploy army to West after Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris has responded to criticism over Government failure to deploy the Defence Forces in the West after Storm Eowyn.

Since the devastating storm, there’s widespread consensus that the response would have been greater if a similar impact was felt in Dublin.

Many homes in Galway were left without power for weeks, and in some cases, the storm took everything – power, water, internet and phone coverage.

Galway West TD John Connolly and Roscommon Galway TD Dr. Martin Daly asked the Tánaiste if more could have been done to help stricken communities.

And Minister Simon Harris accepted that many people in the West felt very let down – and he said the response has to be analyzed.