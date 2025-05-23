Tánaiste responds to concerns over pausing of Galway Transport Strategy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
The Tánaiste has responded to concerns over the pausing of the Galway Transport Strategy until a decision is made on the Ring Road.
The road – decades in the planning – is now once again before An Bord Pleanala for a decision.
And Galway West TD John Connolly has received confirmation that the Galway Metropolitan Area Transport Policy has been put on hold pending the outcome.
He argues there’s no good reason why work couldn’t continue in the background, assessing what’s been achieved so far and what more needs to be done.
Speaking in the Dáil, Tanaiste Simon Harris agreed that John Connolly had made a “compelling” case.
