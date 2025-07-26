  • Services

Tánaiste encourages Galway residents to check passports and renew online

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris TD, is today reminding citizens to check their passports are up-to-date before making travel plans and to apply for their passports online well in advance of their holiday departure date.

The Tánaiste also took the opportunity to update on the number of passports issued per country, stating that 16,962 passports were issued in the twelve months up to the 30th of June.

Citizens living in Ireland who need to renew their passports urgently in advance of imminent travel can avail of the Urgent Appointment Service available at the Passport Offices in Dublin and Cork. Further information and appointment booking is available at www.ireland.ie/passports

The Customer Service Hub of the Passport Service is currently responding to 10,000 queries per week. Customer Service agents are available to answer all passport-related questions from 9am to 4:30pm, Monday to Friday, by phone on 01 671 1633 or by webchat at www.ireland.ie/passports.

 

