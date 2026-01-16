Titans set for thriller with Neptune in U-20 Cup final

It’s the biggest weekend of the basketball season with 11 cup finals down for decision in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght, and all eyes locally will be on tomorrow’s lunchtime game when Titans take on Neptune of Cork in the Men’s U-20 final (12.15pm).

Titans, last year’s U-20 league winners, got their cup campaign off to an emphatic start with an 89-50 win away to Phoenix BC, before taking care of Dundalk Ravens on a 111-88 scoreline in their Last 16 clash.

They recorded their biggest win of their cup campaign in a derby quarter-final tie, proving far too strong for Maree as Jack Considine’s side ran riot in a 96-41 win; before heading south for the traditional semi-finals weekend in Cork, where they were 94-70 winners over Dublin side, Eanna.

Neptune were 84-81 winners in their first round tie away to Drogheda Wolves; and had another tight game in the Last 16, claiming a 75-67 win away to Killester. They made it three away wins on the spin in the quarter-finals, making the trip to Mayo for a 79-68 win over Ballina; before finally getting on their home court when they took care of Portlaoise Panthers 89-57 in their semi-final clash.

Meanwhile, last weekend’s action saw wins for Maigh Cuilinn and Mystics in their respective Men’s and Women’s Division One league games, but a Titans men’s side featuring a number of their U-20 squad fell to a home defeat to St Paul’s from Killarney, who went joint top of the South Conference.

There was also one city school in cup final action in the past week, with Galway Community College coming unstuck against a dominant St Conleth’s Community College from Kildare in the Boys’ U-16 C Cup final.

MEN’S DIVISION ONE

Killarney Cougars 49

Maigh Cuilinn 81

Maigh Cuilinn produced their most dominant performance of the season on Saturday night in Killarney, overwhelming their hosts with a devastating second-half display that underlined just how far their form has come in recent months.

Grant Olsson put in another tour-de-force, finishing with 12 rebounds and 32 points, 18 of which came in the opening quarter as the visitors raced into a 25-17 lead.

The second period was tied 20–20, leaving the visitors with an eight-point cushion at half-time, but they wiped out their hosts in the third quarter to take complete control, hitting 25 points and restricting Cougars to just 6 to lead 70-43 heading into the final quarter.

From there, the outcome was beyond doubt. Maigh Cuilinn controlled the fourth quarter 11-6 to claim a comfortable win. They are on the road again for the next game, making the trip to Jordanstown to take on Uster University on Saturday January 24.

Maigh Cuilinn: J Loughnane (3), A Molina (14), I Basic (22), G Olsson (32), J Hackett, D Cunningham (7), R O’Sullivan (2), S Tummon (1), J Hynes, R Bonar.

Titans 72

St Paul’s 74

Titans’ late fightback came up just short on Saturday night as their Killarney visitors made it a clean sweep of victories over the three Galway clubs, following wins over Maree (90-89) and Maigh Cuilinn (76-64) in their two previous outings.

The city side found themselves trailing by nine points with less than two minutes remaining, but while they hit the last seven points of the game, the clock was against them as St Paul’s just held on for the win.

Umar Rachid once again starred for Titans, finishing with 25 points and 16 rebounds, with Fortune Igbokwe not far behind in the stats, chipping in with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

St Paul’s led 21-17 at the end of the first quarter; and held a 34-31 lead at the break in a tight contest. Titans went toe-to-toe throughout, and cut the gap to a point heading into the final quarter, the visitors leading 56-55, but the Kerry side put in a key scoring run midway through the final quarter to set them up for the win.

Titans’ attention turns to the U-20 Cup final this weekend, before the men’s side return to league action next weekend with a home game against Tolka Rovers.

Titans: J Coughlan (16), F Igbokwe (18), U Rachid (25), D Gbinigie (8), M Sweeney (5), B Kelly, V Tashev, N Gbinigie.

Pictured: Galway Community College’s Mavelose Aginbovia drives to the basket in the Boys’ U-16 C Schools Cup final in Tallaght. Photo: INPHO/Tom Maher