Tirellan National School to hold ‘A Night at the Dogs’ for pupil Cillian O’Brien

The staff of Scoil San Phroinsias, Tirellan have organised a ‘Night at the Dogs’ for November 21st in support of their student Cillian O’Brien.

Cillian has a very serious condition called A.V.M. and has been in hospital. He is now wheelchair bound and cannot communicate. He has a long road to recovery but his family wish to bring him home to Galway. In order to do this, his family have begun extending and adapting their house to be wheelchair accessible.

Pictured are students from the school and ‘Nashville’ the greyhound who will hopefully run on the night.

The aim is to raise as much money as possible to help adapt Cillian’s home.

Tickets for the night are €10 and are available from the school and staff. There will be a huge raffle on the night. Prizes include a two-night stay in the Galway Bay Hotel, four tickets to the Galway Races, a facial with Dr. Laura valued at €300 and many more donated by generous local businesses. First race is 7.50pm.

https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunder/cillianobrien

Pictured at the launch of ‘A Night at the Dogs’ in aid of the ‘Bring Cillian Home’ fund are: Hughie Keleghan, Kieran Tierney (Principal), Aisling Larkin, Helen Moran, David Hanniffy, Nicola Mooney, Aaron Broderick and Deirdre Foy.