Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara

With the dramatic change in the temperature, it’s an apt time to look at your skincare regime and look at ways to keep your skin hydrated and glowing this winter. Consider how you can build up your moisture barrier. Try to incorporate foods rich in fatty acids and omegas into your diet and stay well-hydrated by including food high in water content such as cucumbers and watermelons.

Invest in a serum that is specially formulated to elevate your skin’s hydration levels. Follow that with a decent moisturiser and during the day an spf, even out of the sun. It will be protect from pollution and UVF rays that are there in cloudy weather.

Protect your hydration levels by avoiding foods and substances that can deplete your body’s moisture levels, such as alcohol, caffeine and excessive salt.

Avoid harmful alcohol ingredients: When choosing skincare products, be on the lookout for ingredients like denatured alcohol, benzoyl, ethyl, and isopropyl alcohol, as they can further dehydrate skin.

Be gentle on your skin: Refrain from excessive bathing and harsh scrubbing, as these practices can disrupt your skin barrier, leading to dryness and irritation.

If you’re menopausal, a stage that can last all too many years, the skin can be greatly affected as a result of decreased oestrogen levels – oestrogen plays a vital role by aiding in oil production and retaining moisture.

Many women may notice their skin becoming drier, losing elasticity and increased redness.