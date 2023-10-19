Time to up the skincare as temperatures drop

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara
With the dramatic change in the temperature, it’s an apt time to look at your skincare regime and look at ways to keep your skin hydrated and glowing this winter. Consider how you can build up your moisture barrier. Try to incorporate foods rich in fatty acids and omegas into your diet and stay well-hydrated by including food high in water content such as cucumbers and watermelons.
Invest in a serum that is specially formulated to elevate your skin’s hydration levels. Follow that with a decent moisturiser and during the day an spf, even out of the sun. It will be protect from pollution and UVF rays that are there in cloudy weather.
Protect your hydration levels by avoiding foods and substances that can deplete your body’s moisture levels, such as alcohol, caffeine and excessive salt.
Avoid harmful alcohol ingredients: When choosing skincare products, be on the lookout for ingredients like denatured alcohol, benzoyl, ethyl, and isopropyl alcohol, as they can further dehydrate skin.
Be gentle on your skin: Refrain from excessive bathing and harsh scrubbing, as these practices can disrupt your skin barrier, leading to dryness and irritation.
If you’re menopausal, a stage that can last all too many years, the skin can be greatly affected as a result of decreased oestrogen levels – oestrogen plays a vital role by aiding in oil production and retaining moisture.
Many women may notice their skin becoming drier, losing elasticity and increased redness.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
First traditional horse and cart send-off in 70 years in Barna
The end of an era . . . the funeral cortege of family, friends and neighbours of the late Peter G...
Info everywhere but the truth is becoming a more elusive goal
Country Living with Francis Farragher THERE’S an old maxim in journalism not to accept things ...
Our President has made it his job to be outspoken
World of Politics with Harry McGee The President is above politics. Well that’s a phrase that ...
Remembering radio days as a nostalgic window into the past
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a big old beautiful Philips radio that take pride...
Scene set for Galway hurling final humdinger with so much at stake
Inside Track with John McIntyre The only time St Thomas’ and Turloughmore previously met in a ...
Moonfish on quest to create fairytale for modern Ireland
Arts Week with Judy Murphy “Humour, inventiveness and magical storytelling, with wonderful vir...
Local startups chosen to take part in global tech conference
Local startups Precision Sports Technology and CitySwift have been chosen to attend the global te...
Stunning garden at root of new exhibition
A five-acre garden at Oranswell deveoped over the years by Lorna McMahon became hugely popular wi...
21-year-old from Athenry tops the class in latest group of recruits
A Galway man was awarded the prestigious ‘best soldier’ award for his effort and dedication in tr...