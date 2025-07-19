Time to put rail corridor firmly back on track

A backbench TD has demanded that the Government provides a timeframe for work to commence on reopening the Western Rail Corridor.

Deputy Pete Roche raised the matter in the Dáil last week, pointing out that it was nearly 50 years since a passenger service was provided on the Athenry to Tuam track.

An All-Island Rail Review has recommended the reopening of the rail line – and in recent times Irish Rail has been clearing the tracks – but there still has been no clear commitment from Government to develop either a passenger or freight service along the track.

Deputy Roche has been a staunch campaigner for the provision of a train service from Athenry, through Tuam and onto Claremorris, to then connect with the Dublin line.

“The West is crying out to be opened properly by rail. It is 32 years since we had a freight service on that line and 48 years since we had a passenger service, which really tells its own story,” he told the Dáíl.

“Like many in East and West Galway, Sligo and Mayo, I am anxious to find out the timelines as to when it is possible that we would be looking at investment.

“The All-Island rail review and the feasibility study indicated that there was no consideration going to be given to anything else except rail along that alignment (rail corridor). The timelines are something I am anxious to understand,” Deputy Roche added.

His fellow Galway East TD Albert Dolan agreed that the commitment to funding for the project was now vital in order to make some progress in bringing it to fruition.

“It is great to have a debate on the All-Island Rail Review. One of the key recommendations of the review is the reopening of the Western Rail Corridor and the consideration of same,” he said.

“I will be doing everything I can as a Fianna Fáil representative for Galway East to ensure that this project gets the funding necessary to be a success and gets the necessary backing in our national development plan to drive forward not just Galway and Mayo, but the western seaboard.”

Deputy Dolan said that it was also vital that any consideration to reopen the Western Rail Corridor should also include the redevelopment of Ballyglunin station.

“There is a stretch of about 30km between Athenry and Tuam and we cannot leave that entire hinterland without rail,” he stated.

Roscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice said that he was “sick of hearing” about reviews when it was obvious that there was need for the service between Athenry and Claremorris and onto Collooney.

He referred to a discussion back in 2016 as part of the Programme for Government, the Western Rail Corridor was referred to by the then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

“That was nearly ten years ago but nothing has happened since other than the review, although I agree it was needed,” he said.

“The bottom line is that I am sick of hearing about reviews and various focus groups. We know the service is needed. There should be a joined-up approach. The West of Ireland, no more than any other part, deserves rail,” added Deputy Fitzmaurice.

