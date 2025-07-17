TII urged to address 'frustrating' Stop Go System on N65 near Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to address a Stop Go System on the N65 at Heathlawn.

The lights have been in place for just shy of a year, following damage caused by a road traffic incident.

Senator Anne Rabbitte recently raised the issue in the Seanad saying the community is waiting on TI Ito draw up a design to deal with the damage.

Loughrea Councillor Jimmy McClearn is calling on a member of TII to address the issue at the September council meeting.

The Fine Gael councillor says the situation is even more frustrating as he feels it could have been avoided completely