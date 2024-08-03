Tight margins but still no sign of Sam

Published:
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 4 minutes read
IT was that sinking post-1983 final feeling all over again as the thousands of maroon supporters trundled out of Croke Park shortly after 5pm last Sunday with bowed heads and tightened lips.
With no Kerry or Dublin in the final this was a golden chance for either Galway or Armagh to take home Sam, but when push came to shove, it was the Ulster champions who had the bottle to win the tightest of contests.
Back in 1983, Dublin won one of the most rancorous and untidy All-Ireland finals every played . . . but there really is only one consolation from a poor match . . . and that’s to win it.
Last Sunday, as Croke Park rocked and heaved on a most benign July day with the temperatures touching the low 20s, there was no repeat of the vitriol of ’83 – this time around, referee Seán Hurson, only had to issue one yellow card.
While Galway might have complaints about refereeing decisions and being roughed up in ’83, there could be no whingeing about last Sunday’s outcome. Every Galway supporter I met came up with the same conclusion: “We had our chance and we blew it.” A raw analysis but a true one.
Tyrone referee Seán Hurson did us, or Armagh, no wrong, letting the play flow where he could, with his job made that bit easier by the attitudes of both sets of players – defensive, maybe even ponderous at times it might have been, but there was a refreshing absence of malice in the proceedings.
Dublin, on All-Ireland Final morning is a kind of mad place to be, and on more than a couple of occasions when I intended to drop into hostelries around the 1pm mark, not alone were the premises and curtilages crowded, but the streets were blocked off as well . . . with people.
Croke Park too, as the clock ticks past three bells on All-Ireland day, is a spot where electrons seem to fly around in the atmosphere putting a tingle of jizz and excitement into well-seasoned bones and nerve ends that should know better. Expectation and realisation become the giddiest of partners in those minutes before throw-in.
To win big matches, big players need to stand out and deliver big displays, and particularly so if they are forwards. We saw it all in ’98 and 2001 when the likes of Michael Donnellan, Pádraic Joyce and Jarlath Fallon delivered the Roy of the Rovers displays that young kids dream about.
Alas though, in the reality of sport, the reverse can also happen too. We all hoped . . . nay expected . . . the likes of Shane Walsh and Damien Comer to inflict the mortal blows on the Armagh defence, but it wasn’t to be their day. With Comer marked out of it by Aidan Forker and Walsh missing the frees, our fate was sealed.
In terms of free-taking, Robert Finnerty’s early injury and resultant substitution proved to be a huge blow, as in all probability, he would have converted at least a couple of the frees that Galway missed – but such are the thin lines between victory and defeat.
Perhaps, Armagh were also a measure better that some commentators had given them credit for. While their blanket defensive operation was always going to be difficult to break down, they seemed to counter-attack with more directness and pace than Galway.
Critically too, they possessed scoring power from behind their official forward line. Barry McCambridge, Aidan Forker, Tiarnan Kelly, Niall Grimley, Ben Crealey, and most significantly of all Aaron McKay with his vital goal, surfaced from the deep to deliver match winning scores.
Pictured: A vacant look on Sean Fitzgerald and Liam Silke’s faces as they watch Armagh collect the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Seán Ó Mainnín
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway City Museum acquires Claddagh fishwife’s prized possessions of a lifetime
The lifetime collection of a Claddagh fishwife – including her prayer book, three ceramic jugs an...
Colleagues gather to mark final chapter in work life of career Civil Servant
It was the end of an era when a Ballinasloe woman stepped down last week – after 43 years as a Ci...
Electricity grid recorded spikes in demand during All-Ireland football final between Galway and Armagh
The electricity grid recorded spikes in demand during major sporting events in July, including la...
Former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to visit Galway city
Pic: Richard Townshend Photography. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({...
Green light for pizza restaurant at well known historic city pub
The green light has been given for an upstairs pizza restaurant at a well known historic city pub...
Additional practice staff working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend
The HSE says additional practice staff will be working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend t...
University of Galway researchers record unprecedented shrinkage of Andean glaciers
University of Galway researchers have recorded unprecedented levels of shrinkage in the Andean gl...
Medical invention by Salthill man recognised at European awards
A Galway student has been recognised at the 2024 European Seeds of the Future awards in Rome for ...
Frustration grows over continuously bursting pipe in Belclare
Frustration is growing over a pipe that’s continuously bursting in Belclare. The pipe, betw...