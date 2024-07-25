Tickets available now for Pearse Stadium screening of All Ireland Final
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Tickets can now be secured for the screening of the All Ireland Final at Pearse Stadium in Salthill
It’s expected over 10,000 fans will cheer the Senior team on at the family-friendly event this weekend.
Galway City Council and the GAA have arranged a big screen and a fanzone for the Galway versus Armagh match this Sunday.
Fans will be accommodated both on the pitch at Pearse Stadium, and in the stand depending on their ticket.
Doors will open at 1:30pm, with the TV screening to begin at 2:15PM ahead of throw in at 3:30PM.
Only ticket holders will be admitted, and tickets can now be secured on www.GalwayCity.ie/FootballFinal.
The post Tickets available now for Pearse Stadium screening of All Ireland Final appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
