Published:

Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway
A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway

It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but similar warning for Donegal.


The warning will come into effect at 2 on Thursday morning, and will run until 6 that evening

Met Éireann says a band of rain will turn to sleet and snow.

Icy ground, hazardous driving conditions, and poor visibility can all be expected.

