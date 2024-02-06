Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway
It affects Connacht, Monaghan and Cavan – with a separate, but similar warning for Donegal.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The warning will come into effect at 2 on Thursday morning, and will run until 6 that evening
Met Éireann says a band of rain will turn to sleet and snow.
Icy ground, hazardous driving conditions, and poor visibility can all be expected.
The post Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project
University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project....
Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-ru...
Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway
Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A...
Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner
Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Loughrea which saw thiev...
Portiuncula Hospital under pressure post Bank Holiday
Portiuncula Hospital is under pressure today post the Bank Holiday. 19 patients are on trolleys w...
Almost 800 vacant social homes returned to use in Galway since 2014
786 vacant social homes across Galway have been returned to use since 2014. That’s accordin...
New Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam visits Connemara parishes as community members dwindle
The newly ordained Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam has been visiting her Connemara parishes. Rever...
HSE Action Plan proving successful as UHG offers weekend cardiology appointments
Measures implemented under the HSE’s Waiting List Action Plan are proving successful at UHG...
Barry Cowen selected by Fianna Fáil to contest European elections in this constituency
Barry Cowen has been selected by Fianna Fáil to contest the European elections in this constituen...