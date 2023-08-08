Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland. Ronan Lardner will broadcast The Live Wire on Thursday afternoon live from Sweeney Oil Service Station on the Headford Road. We there as Sweeney Oil is launching Galway’s first ever HVO oil pump.

What is HVO? You need to tune in on Thursday for details on this revolutionary alternative fuel!

HVO is Hydro-treated Vegetable oil and is a versatile and sustainable fuel that can be used as a direct replacement for conventional diesel in trucks and cars**

**Compatible with most diesel cars. and trucks. Please check with your vehicle manufacturer if you are unsure.

HVO can reduces Carbon emissions by up to 90% – significantly reducing your carbon footprint, so join the HVO Revolution!

By choosing HVO, you make a conscious decision to support sustainable fuel alternatives and contribute to a greener future. Sweeney Oil is excited to introduce HVO at the Sweeney Oil Service Station, Headford Road providing you with a cleaner & more environmentally friendly fuel option!

Reduced CO2 Emissions

HVO fuel has significantly lower carbon emissions compared to regular diesel. It can achieve up to 90% reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions. By choosing HVO, you contribute to mitigating climate change and improving air quality.

Improved Air Quality

HVO has limited aromatic and sulphur content, resulting in reduced emissions of harmful pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulphur oxides (SOx). By using HVO, you help create cleaner air for everyone in your community.

Where can I use HVO?

Using HVO is as simple as using traditional diesel. You can fill up your vehicle or equipment at Sweeney Oil Service Station on Headford Road, the first service station in Galway with a HVO pump.

HVO can be used in various areas, including:

Transportation

HVO is suitable for use in both light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, and even marine vessels. It offers a cleaner fuel option for your daily commuting or long-haul transportation needs.

Construction and Agriculture

HVO can power construction machinery, agricultural equipment, and generators used on job sites. By choosing HVO, you contribute to reducing emissions in these industries and supporting sustainable practices.

Backup Power Generation

HVO can be used in standby generator sets to provide reliable backup power during emergencies or power outages. It ensures that critical facilities have access to clean and sustainable energy when it’s needed the most.