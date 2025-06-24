Threshold highlights Galway rental crux

National housing charity Threshold has described Galway as one of the areas most acutely affected by affordability issues, with a shortage of rental accommodation and high housing demand.

The charity has officially opened its renovated regional office in Galway City centre, providing increased capacity for free appointments with its expert advisors.

The newly reopened office will serve as a dedicated hub for tenants seeking advice and support on their rental rights in a highly challenging market.

The office on Prospect Hill, off Eyre Square, was officially opened on Friday last by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, alongside local stakeholders and members of Threshold’s national and regional teams.

The regional hub will also cater for private tenants in Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

The official opening comes as the housing charity continues to experience a high volume of queries regionally and nationwide. In the past 12 months, Threshold supported 3,211 households across Connacht and Donegal.

Of the total households already supported by Threshold in the area in the past year, the majority (2,159) are based in Galway city and county, highlighting the continued pressures in the region’s rental market.

On the same day, the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) hosted a public forum in the city, focused on rental law compliance. The forum comes on foot of the research published by the RTB, the ESRI and the CSO, which all point to high rental inflation trends in Galway. Recent data by the RTB has shown that as of Q4 2024, new tenancy rent levels in Galway continued to increase after eight consecutive quarters. The city has the second highest rents for new tenancies at €1,730, after Dublin City at €2,120.

Threshold has flagged the region as one of the most acutely affected by affordability issues, driven in part by lack of available rented housing and continued high housing demand.

The timing of the office launch underscores the urgency of the housing situation in the county and wider region.

Minister Browne sadi that the timing of his visit to Galway was important in a week when the Government had announced the introduction of a national rent control for the entire country.

Threshold CEO, John-Mark McCafferty, said that the reopening of Threshold’s Galway office gives them the capacity to work more closely with tenants in the region and ensure they are supported according to their needs.

“We are seeing continued pressures facing private tenants in the West and Northwest, with increased demand for affordable housing, and increasing rents — some of which are in breach of rent regulations and over the limits in place under Rent Pressure Zone legislation.

“Threshold’s Western Regional office in Galway will be an important resource for tenants in the region, who can be assured that they will receive free, expert-led advice and support for queries regarding their tenancy.”

Threshold’s Galway office will open to the public on Monday, June 30, with public consultations by appointment available from 9:30am to 4pm every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The renovation of the Galway office was made possible by a bequest from the late Chris O’Dea, whose lasting legacy of support is honoured with a dedicated room in his memory.

Additionally, Threshold will continue to hold appointments at the Ard Family Resource Centre on Doughiska Road in Galway City every Wednesday and in the Westside Resource Centre on Seamus Quirke Road every Friday, between 9am and 5pm.

Appointments can be scheduled via Threshold’s website at www.threshold.ie or by calling 1800 454 454.

Threshold’s helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am- 9pm at 1800 454 454, or online at www.threshold.ie/get-help for any private renter in need of advice or support.

Pictured: James Browne, (Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, performing the official opening of Threshold’s Galway office. Photo: Michael Dillon.