Threshold and UG Students’ Union join forces to support student renters

National housing charity Threshold has partnered with University of Galway Students’ Union to raise awareness among students of their rights as renters.

That’s ahead of the University of Galway Renters’ Rights Day which will take place next Monday from 11am to 3pm, with interactive activities and advisory clinics.

That will give students the opportunity to speak directly with Threshold advisors, ask renting-related questions and gain valuable insights into their rights.

The initiative aims to empower students to navigate rental agreements with confidence and challenge unfair practices when necessary.

Students’ Union President Faye Ní Dhomhnaill said that they had seen too many students who are unsure of their rights when renting issues arise.

“Renters’ Rights Day is about making sure students have the information and tools they need to navigate the rental market,” she said.

“We are proud to partner with Threshold to push for stronger protections, including a Deposit Protection Scheme, so that students can rent with confidence. We would urge all University of Galway students to attend the Renters’ Rights Day if they want to learn more about their rights as first-time renters.”

Threshold’s Campaigns Officer, Cat Clark, emphasised the importance of the campaign.

“For many students, renting during college is their first experience of the private rental market, and so it is vital that students understand their rights and entitlements from the outset,” she said.

“Understanding tenancy agreements, deposit protections, and what to do if an issue arises can make all the difference in ensuring a secure and fair renting experience.”

A key focus of the campaign is to raise awareness about the need for a Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS), which is already in place in across the UK.

Threshold has long advocated for such a scheme, which would see a recognised third-party hold rental deposits.

Under this system, deposits would be securely managed by an independent body and returned to the tenant at the end of the lease. In the case where a landlord needs to claim expenses, they can do so by providing proof of legitimate expenses. This would significantly enhance transparency and prevent unfair deposit retention.

According to Threshold’s latest Impact Report, 729 renters struggled to receive their deposits in 2024. Despite 93% of cases before the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) ruling in favour of tenants, some renters may be reluctant to challenge their landlords, often due to a lack of awareness.

Pictuerd: Tenants’ rights…Faye Ní Dhomhnaill, Chloe Anderson, Julieanne Ní Mhullaoidh and Tom Forde of the University of Galway Students’ Union.