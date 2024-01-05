There were three workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year.

Figures from the Health and Safety Authority show that nationally, there was a sharp increase in the number of work-related deaths.





43 people died in workplaces across the country last year – 39 men and 4 women.

That’s a very significant increase on the figure of 26 work-related fatalities recorded in 2022.

The stats from the HSA show a continued high number of deaths in certain sectors – with farming accounting for 16 fatalities, and construction, a further 11.

Working with vehicles and falling from a height were the leading causes.

Cork accounted for the highest level of deaths at 7, followed by Dublin and Kerry at 5, Wexford at 4, and Galway and Carlow at 3.

Despite an overall sharp increase in the national stats last year, the figure for Galway was the same as the previous year.

