Three thousand people in Galway living with severe visual impairment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly 3-thousand people in Galway are severely visually impaired and 10 percent of those are blind.

That’s according to the National Council for the Blind in Ireland which has launched its 2018 Annual Report.

The report shows nearly 50-thousand visually impaired people across the country are on waiting lists for their first appointment with an eye specialist.

3 in 10 of those are waiting for more than 18 months.

As a result of this the NCBI has had its busiest year to date with nearly 7-thousand people availing of its services nationwide.

CEO of the charity, Chris White, is urging the government to invest more in ophthalmology services.