Three thousand people in Galway living with severe visual impairment
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nearly 3-thousand people in Galway are severely visually impaired and 10 percent of those are blind.
That’s according to the National Council for the Blind in Ireland which has launched its 2018 Annual Report.
The report shows nearly 50-thousand visually impaired people across the country are on waiting lists for their first appointment with an eye specialist.
3 in 10 of those are waiting for more than 18 months.
As a result of this the NCBI has had its busiest year to date with nearly 7-thousand people availing of its services nationwide.
CEO of the charity, Chris White, is urging the government to invest more in ophthalmology services.
1500 people in Kilkerrin and Moylough facing major water disruptions
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,500 people in the Kilkerrin and Moylough areas are facing major water disruptions this afternoon.
It’s due to a decline in raw water quality following exceptionally heavy rain.
Irish Water is warning that areas supplied by the Slieveroe Water Tower may experience loss of water supply until tomorrow evening.
It says the deterioration in raw water quality is a result of exceptionally heavy rain.
The supply interruption is currently affecting around 1,500 people.
Irish Water is advising residents to conserve what water they have stored in their tanks – and avoid using appliances like dishwashers or washing machines.
It says while every effort is being made to restore a full supply, it’s unlikely water will be restored fully until 6 o’ clock tomorrow evening.
Residents with concerns or queries can contact Irish Water support on 1850 274 274 – that’s 1850 274 274.
Local property owner lodges appeal against Kilcolgan homes
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A housing development which is planned for Kilcolgan has met with opposition.
Planning permission has been granted by the county council to DNCF for the construction of 8 houses off the N67.
However that decision has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.
In an appeal to the higher planning authority, an adjoining property owner argues that the proposed access to the site would be a potential traffic hazard.
The appeal also argues that there is no footpath link to the village which increases the risk for pedestrians.
He also raises concern about potential interference with the access to his own property.
A decision on the houses in Kilcolgan is due from An Bord Pleanála in October.
County officials to seek funding for Kinvara flood works
Galway Bay fm newsroom – County officials are seeking funding for works to secure properties at risk of flooding along the quay at Kinvara.
Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney says the local authority is to begin the survey and costing of a minor works application to the Office of Public Works for funding to tackle the problem.
Kinvara has experienced the brunt of tidal flooding on many occasions, most recently in 2017.
Minister Canney says the Office of Public works has indicated that it will look at an application for funding under the Minor Works Scheme.