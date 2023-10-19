Three taken to UHG after road collision between Dunmore and Garrafrauns
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Three people have received treatment for non-life threatening injuries at UHG following a two-vehicle collision on the R328 yesterday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after a van and a car collided on the road between Dunmore and Garrafrauns at around 3:10pm.
The drivers of both vehicles, males in their 60s & 20s, and the passenger in one of the vehicles, a woman in her 60s, were transferred to UHG for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
