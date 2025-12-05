Three people to receive National Bravery Awards for Galway rescues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three people will receive National Bravery Awards this afternoon for risking their own lives to save others in Galway.

They’ll be presented with medals and a certificate at a special ceremony at Leinster House at 4pm.

One set of awards will go to Kinvara man and Garda Inspector Brendan O’ Grady, for the rescue of a person in distress along the River Corrib in Galway City in July 2020.

When attempting to speak to a man lying on a ledge near the fast moving currents, the man deliberately rolled into the water.

Garda Aiden McTigue dove in to rescue the man, and Inspector O’ Grady retrieved a lifebuoy, with their combined efforts seeing the man brought back to the riverbank.

But the man then deliberately lunged and pulled both men into the water with him, and all three were carried away down the river.

Despite the swirling and rushing rapids, both Gardaí refused to let go of the the man who continued to struggle, eventually returning him to safety.

Also being recognised today is Headford man Eoin Clancy, for his rescue of a young man from the water near Spanish Arch in September 1992.

Eoin was crossing Wolfe Tone Bridge with friends around 3am when they saw crowds shouting towards a woman screaming for help in the water.

He made his way to Nimmo’s Pier and swam to the woman as she started to disappear below the water.

Despite having no buoyancy aids, and the woman struggling due to panic, Eoin managed to keep her afloat until a boat could reach them.

The next bravery award will go to Mayo man Jonathan Monroe, for his rescue of a man from the Eglinton Canal in the city in July 2022.

Spotting a man in distress who was going under, he stripped off his clothes and dived into the canal.

After great difficulty, he managed to get the man onto his back and successfully brought him to the bank of the canal.

Overall, 22 awards will be issued by Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy this afternoon, recognising extreme bravery in the face of serious danger. ]