Three people hospitalised after early morning fire at Wellpark
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Three people have been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a home in the Wellpark area of Galway city this morning.
Emergency services attended the scene at a semi detached home on the Wellpark Road, opposite Chadwicks, shortly after 5am.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gardaí say three people were taken to UHG, but the extent of their injuries is not known.
Gardaí are still at the scene this morning, and say enquiries are ongoing.
The post Three people hospitalised after early morning fire at Wellpark appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Barna has one of the highest rates of volunteering in Ireland
Barna has gotten a special mention by the CSO for being one the towns with the highest rate of vo...
January 2024 sees increase in new car sales in Galway but slight drop in EVs
More new cars have been sold in Galway so far this year, compared to January 2023. There has alre...
‘Westgate’ office campus in Galway will create space for 1,500 workers
From this week's Galway City Tribune - Three office blocks planned for a technology campus on lan...
Health Minister’s ‘pathetic’ response to crisis at Emergency Department
From this week's Galway City Tribune - A Galway West TD has lambasted the response of the Health ...
Wegians come out on top in battle for silverware following thrilling derby clash
Galwegians 23 Corinthians 19 By Jamie Curley Galwegians’ wrapped up the U-18 league titl...
Flat Galway footballers fall again to forceful arch rivals
Galway 0-10 Mayo 2-12 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Pearse Stadium IT’S not the end of the wor...
Whileaways to play special show in St Brigit’s Garden
The wonderful Whileaways will be in the beautiful surroundings of Brigit’s Garden, Rosscahill, th...
Helen captures beauty of nature in solo show
A new solo exhibition from city based artist Helen Caird will open in the Oughterard Courthouse G...
Annie Mac set for DJ night at Big Top
DJ Annie Mac has joined the line-up for this year’s Galway International Arts Festival and will b...