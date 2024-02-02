  • Services

Three people hospitalised after early morning fire at Wellpark

Three people hospitalised after early morning fire at Wellpark
Three people have been hospitalised after a fire broke out at a home in the Wellpark area of Galway city this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene at a semi detached home on the Wellpark Road, opposite Chadwicks, shortly after 5am.


Gardaí say three people were taken to UHG, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Gardaí are still at the scene this morning, and say enquiries are ongoing.

