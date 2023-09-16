  • Services

Three new water filling stations installed throughout the city

Published:

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/hvyv8k/mccusker.mp3
Three new water bottle filling stations have been installed in the city centre by Galway City Council in collaboration with Galway Tidy Towns to reduce plastic waste.

The new stations are on Churchyard Street, outside Sheridan’s Cheesemongers; Dominick Street, outside the old Canal House; and outside Eyre Square centre.


These are in addition to the three existing units at Millennium Children’s Park, Westside Park and Quincentennial Park. The water stations are free to use.

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer, from Galway City Council explains how they hope this will promote sustainability in the city:

