There were three brand new faces at County Hall this afternoon as replacements were installed for those elected to Dáil Eireann last month.

Sean Broderick replaced Albert Dolan for Fianna Fail in Athenry/Oranmore.

In the same area, Martin McNamara replaced Louis O’ Hara for Sinn Fein.

And Fine Gael’s Siobhan McHugh-Ryan replaced Pete Roche in Tuam.

David Nevin and Chloe Nolan spoke to all 3 – and first is Chloe speaking to Sean Broderick.