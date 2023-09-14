Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three more men are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into a public order and endangerment incident at Galway shopping centre car park last Sunday.

The three men – one in his 40s and two in their 20s – were arrested the city this morning.





It follows the appearance of two other men before Galway District Court earlier – bail was refused for both individuals

One of them is charged with engaging in intentional or reckless conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

First to appear before Judge Deirdre Gearty today was 19 year old Martin McDonagh of Sceilig Ard, Headford Road.

He’s charged with engaging in intentional or reckless conduct, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm, under Section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

The court heard that two people were struck by a black Ford Focus; one woman suffered a broken shoulder, leg injuries, and blood clotting to the back of her head.

It’s alleged that the car returned on a second pass, striking a man with such force that the wing mirror broke off.

Also before Galway District Court today was 24 year old John McDonagh, with an address at Tuam Halting Site.

He’s accused of engaging in violent disorder and producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, under Section 11 of the 1990 Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

It’s alleged that within minutes of arriving on the scene, he was captured on CCTV taking a baseball bat from a car.

He was described by Detective Garda Ronan Leonard today as one of the main aggressors of the incident who was “leading the charge”, “goading people” and “clearly seen swinging a bat at anyone near him”.

Bail for both Martin McDonagh and John McDonagh was refused following strong objections from Gardaí – and both are due back before the courts later this month.

