Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three more men are due in court this afternoon as part of ongoing investigations into a public order and endangerment incident at Galway shopping centre car park last Sunday.
The three men – one in his 40s and two in their 20s – were arrested the city this morning.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It follows the appearance of two other men before Galway District Court earlier – bail was refused for both individuals
One of them is charged with engaging in intentional or reckless conduct creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.
First to appear before Judge Deirdre Gearty today was 19 year old Martin McDonagh of Sceilig Ard, Headford Road.
He’s charged with engaging in intentional or reckless conduct, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm, under Section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.
The court heard that two people were struck by a black Ford Focus; one woman suffered a broken shoulder, leg injuries, and blood clotting to the back of her head.
It’s alleged that the car returned on a second pass, striking a man with such force that the wing mirror broke off.
Also before Galway District Court today was 24 year old John McDonagh, with an address at Tuam Halting Site.
He’s accused of engaging in violent disorder and producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury, under Section 11 of the 1990 Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.
It’s alleged that within minutes of arriving on the scene, he was captured on CCTV taking a baseball bat from a car.
He was described by Detective Garda Ronan Leonard today as one of the main aggressors of the incident who was “leading the charge”, “goading people” and “clearly seen swinging a bat at anyone near him”.
Bail for both Martin McDonagh and John McDonagh was refused following strong objections from Gardaí – and both are due back before the courts later this month.
The post Three more men in court this afternoon over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway set to benefit from LauraLynn community centre opening in Ballinasloe
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is set to be the site of a new community service base ...
University of Galway to host their first Sustainable Development Goals Week
Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway is next week hosting its first Sustainable De...
Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a lo...
Bail refused for two men charged over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre
Bail has been refused for two men accused of involvement in a significant altercation at the Galw...
Three further arrests in investigation into brawl at Galway Shopping Centre
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have made three further arrests as part of ongoing investig...
Park and Ride being considered to address parking issues at Connemara beaches
Park and Ride is one possible solution being considered to tackle parking issues at Connemara bea...
5,700 people in Galway upgraded through Skillnet last year
Galway Bay FM newsroom-More than 5,700 people and 1,500 businesses in Galway upskilled through na...
New bereavement room opens at Portiuncula Hospital maternity unit
Galway Bay FM newsroom-A new bereavement room has opened at the Maternity Unit at Portiuncula Hos...
Councillors approve plans for new cycle network at Ballybane and Castlepark Roads
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have approved plans for a new cycle network along...