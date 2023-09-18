Three more appear in court over public disorder in city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in relation to a significant public disorder event in the city.
Nineteen people have now been arrested over a highly publicized brawl that happened on the evening of Sunday, September 10th.
All three before the courts this morning are facing charges under section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.
First before Judge James Faughnan was 47 year old Eddie Ward with an address at 17 St. Finbars Terrace, Bohermore.
He’s charged over producing a black baton in the course of a fight at the alleyway between Galway Shopping Centre and Bohermore.
39 year old Andrew Sweeney of 47 Radharc na Greine, Monivea Road, is charged over producing a slash hook during a fight in the car-park of Galway Shopping Centre.
And 20 year old Johnny McDonagh, of 28 Glenbaun, Ballybane, is accused of producing a wheel brace during a fight at Circle K Bohermore.
All 3 were granted bail and will appear back before the courts on October 18th.
Also before the court briefly today via video-link from Castlerea prison were two men charged last week.
19 year old Martin McDonagh of 65 Sceilig Ard, Headford Road, is accused of engaging in intentional or reckless conduct, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.
24 year old John McDonagh, of Bay 5, Tuam Halting Site, is accused of engaging in violent disorder and producing a baseball bat.
Both men will appear before the courts again on October 2nd for DPP direction.
