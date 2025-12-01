  • Services

Three million euro for University of Galway researchers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three million euro has been awarded to three research projects at the University of Galway.

The investment comes as part of a €34.5 million nationwide package announded by Minister for Higher education, James Lawless.

Uri Frank is receiving 1.3 million euro for his research into the sexual development in conventional model animals.

800 thousand euro is being awarded to Chongwen Zhou – who is using chemistry to study how ammonia is a promising hydrogen carrier.

While just shy of 700 thousand euro is going toward Dr.Laura Cunningham’s research – which aims to reduce the environmental impact of using expensive, toxic metals when making medicines

