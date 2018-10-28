Three seriously injured in crash near Furbo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three men are in a serious condition at University Hospital Galway following a road crash near Furbo.

The two vehicle incident happened at Park East just before 9pm last night.

The road remains closed this morning and Garda technical teams are conducting an examination of the scene.

It’s expected the road could remain closed until around midday.

Both drivers and one passenger were taken to UHG following the incident, where their injuries are described as serious.