Three hospitalised following crash near Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people have been taken to hospital following a road crash on the N59 near Oughterard.
The collision happened about three kilometres from Oughterard on the Clifden side in the past half hour.
The road has been closed to traffic and is expected to reopen at lunchtime.
Diversions are in place.
