Three goals for McInerney as Oranmore/Maree take league spoils

A Sean McInerney hat-trick helped Oranmore/Maree claim the Division 2 hurling league title as they overcame a game Ballinderreen outfit 4-14 to 3-7 on Saturday evening.

The reigning All-Ireland intermediate champions produced an excellent attacking display with all six starting forwards scoring, with 4-11 of their tally coming from play.

They struck 3-3 and only conceded a point in the ten minutes before half time which effectively sealed an impressive victory.

This game started at a blistering pace with Oranmore/Maree carving out a goal opportunity within a minute.

Niall Burke played the ball across to Ronan Hanniffy before his close-range effort was saved by Ballinderreen goalkeeper Michael Kelly. His clearance broke to wing forward Séan Coen who drove through the Oranmore-Maree defence and finishing low to the net.

Gerry McInerney’s Oranmore-Maree side responded with a Niall Burke free, with Conor Hanniffy striking their first score from play.

Niall Coen responded with Ballinderreen’s first point before Oranmore-Maree carved out another goal chance.

Niall Burke cut in from the wing forward position but his batted effort was clawed away by Kelly. Burke pointed the resulting 65 with Shane Larkin responding for Ballinderreen.

