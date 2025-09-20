Three Galway women represent Ireland at World Rowing Championships

Three Galway women will represent Ireland at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai next week.

Emma Waters from Ballymana in Craughwell is a member of Ireland’s Women’s Four team competing at the championships taking place from September 21-28.

A former pupil of Ballymana National School, and St Bridget’s Vocational School in Loughrea, this is the 25-year-old’s first occasion representing Ireland at a major meet.

She’ll be joined in Shanghai by experienced Galway rowers Siobhán McCrohan in the Lightweight Women’s Single Scull and Fiona Murtagh in the women’s Single Scull who were also selected on Team Ireland.

Fiona Murtagh, from Maigh Cuilinn, twice represented Ireland at the Olympics, and made history when winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the Women’s Fours rowing alongside Aifric Keogh of Na Forbacha. Siobhán McCrohan from Claregalway has medalled at two previous world championships and a world cup.

This is Emma Waters’ first major international championship. A former Craughwell senior camogie player, who hurled for Galway at U16 and minor level, she first discovered rowing in 2019 at University of Galway, where she graduated with in Financial Mathematics and Economics. She quickly rose through the ranks of the university team and won 10 national titles.

In 2022, Emma was awarded a prestigious rowing scholarship to Rutgers University in New Jersey, USA. While pursuing a Master’s in Global Sports Business, she competed with the Rutgers rowing team eight boat and excelled at the highest collegiate level.

Her talent and dedication earned her a place on the US Big Ten Championship Team and recognition with the highly regarded Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Emma’s impressive performances opened the door to another scholarship – this time with the University of Washington (UW) in Seattle, home to one of the world’s most respected rowing programmes.

Training with the UW Huskies, she helped her crew secure a silver medal at the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships.

This summer, Emma returned to Ireland to join the senior Irish rowing team training in Cork.

Her hard work and determination were rewarded when she was selected, alongside three other outstanding athletes – Aisling Hayes, Imogen Magner, and Natalie Long – to compete in the Women’s Four at the World Championships.

After a training camp in Spain earlier this month with lead coach Dominic Casey, the Ireland rowing team flew to Shanghai last Friday to prepare for the competition.

Emma is a daughter of Kathleen, and the late John Waters, who died in 2021, and a sister to Jean and David.

“We are over the moon – it’s surreal” said Kathleen this week.

“She is so dedicated. The entire Craughwell community is immensely proud of Emma and wishes her and the Irish team every success as they compete on the world stage,” she added.

Pictured: Shanghai-bound…Emma Waters from Ballymana, Craughwell.