  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Three Galway schools make Junk Kouture finals

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Three Galway schools make Junk Kouture finals
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three local schools have made it through to the national Junk Kouture final in May.

The competition see secondary school students design, create and model outfits made out of recycled materials.

‘Feathered Lego Dreams’ by Calasanctius College Oranmore is a dress made from over 600 old lego pieces and feathers.

High Cross College Tuam fashioned a gown named ‘Golden Swan’ made from polyethylene sheets, which is used in packaging for electronic goods.

While Ard Scoil Muire Ballinasloe created a crocheted two-piece with a matching head piece.

 

More like this:
no_space
No planning application needed for Headford Courthouse to be repurposed for community activities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA recent meeting has heard that a planning applicatio...

no_space
UHG saw reduction in waiting lists despite increase in 2024 attendance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG managed to reduce its waiting lists last year, de...

no_space
Galway foodies hailed across the water

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As somebody who spent more than 12 years abr...

no_space
Tribesmen look to extend unbeaten start but could do with just a second win

Are you the kind of person who regards a glass containing exactly half the volume it can hold as ...

no_space
Finding his path in life

Ian Kilroy’s journey to becoming a Zen Buddhist priest began in Galway as a youngster, browsing b...

no_space
Fury grows on ACRES and peat soil plans

VERBAL assurances to farmers on the ‘voluntary nature’ of rewetting measures on peaty soils are ‘...

no_space
Claire fulfils dream with children’s book

Arts Week with Judy Murphy It’s not War and Peace,” laughs Claire Hynes, as she places her fir...

no_space
Husband and wife duo looking forward to intimate gig in Gurteeny

The old cliché about the family that plays together, staying together, clearly holds true for Iri...

no_space
At times, this mad world can be just the most annoying of places

Country Living with Francis Farragher I’m not exactly certain whether little annoyances are a ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up