Three Galway schools make Junk Kouture finals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three local schools have made it through to the national Junk Kouture final in May.

The competition see secondary school students design, create and model outfits made out of recycled materials.

‘Feathered Lego Dreams’ by Calasanctius College Oranmore is a dress made from over 600 old lego pieces and feathers.

High Cross College Tuam fashioned a gown named ‘Golden Swan’ made from polyethylene sheets, which is used in packaging for electronic goods.

While Ard Scoil Muire Ballinasloe created a crocheted two-piece with a matching head piece.