Three restaurants in Galway have been shortlisted for this year’s Just Eat Awards

Handsome Burger in the city has been nominated in two categories, while city-based Birdhouse and Oranmore’s Banditos are also up for awards





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The winners will be decided through an online public vote, which is open until December 13th.

The ceremony for the 10th annual awards will take place in March 2024 in Dublin.

The post Three Galway restaurants shortlisted for Just Eat Awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.