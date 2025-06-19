Three Galway projects to share €330,000 in disability awareness funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three projects in Galway are to share €300,000 in disability awareness funding.

Local TD and Junior Disability Minister Hildegarde Naughton has confirmed the biggest share of the allocation – €176,000 – will go to Galway Community Circus CLG.

Another €100,000 will go to Brothers of Charity Services Ireland in Galway and Roscommon for a Digital and Accessible Technology Library.

While over €55,000 will go toward DIY Wheelchair Repair project in Connacht.