  • Services

Services

Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds

Published:

Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds
Share story:

Three Galway non-profit organisations are to receive €35,000 from the global philanthropic network the Ireland Funds.

This support, through the Heart of the Community Fund grant round, will assist a diverse group of initiatives that provide critical services and strengthen communities.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Among the Galway recipients of this year’s Heart of the Community Fund are Helplink Mental Health and the Blue Teapot Theatre Company.

The Heart of the Community Fund this year is awarding €930,000 to 93 community and voluntary organisations across the island of Ireland to support their vital local activity.

Made possible by generous philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest chapter of The Ireland Funds, these grants exemplify the power of collective giving.

The post Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Lack of infrastructure and infrastructural investment holding back Western region

The Northern and Western Region has received just 5.7% of investment in infrastructure projects w...

no_space
Financial Services Minister pays tribute to St Jarlath’s CU’s community contribution

The role played by one of Galway’s leading Credit Unions in its own locality was quantified by th...

no_space
Roundstone marks 200th anniversary of its foundation with conference

The picture-perfect postcard village of Roundstone will celebrate its 200th anniversary with a sp...

no_space
Galway player collects prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters

A Galway player has collected a prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters in Dubl...

no_space
New MEP for Midlands North West calls for increased share of CAP in EU budget

Newly elected MEP for Midlands North West Nina Carberry is calling for an increased share of the ...

no_space
Community celebration in Abbey to honour Patron Saint of the parish Feichin

A community celebration will be held in Abbey in East Galway tomorrow to honour St. Feichin, the ...

no_space
Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne selected to contest Galway West constituency in General Election for Fine Gael

Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne have been selected by Fine Gael to represent t...

no_space
Volunteer-led Galway Street Ambassadors do their bit to help the tourists

Galway Street Ambassadors are a new team of volunteers, who have now started helping visitors to ...

no_space
Conamara ambulance hub expected in 2025

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that the long-sought ambulance hub in Cona...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up