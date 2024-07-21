Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Three Galway non-profit organisations are to receive €35,000 from the global philanthropic network the Ireland Funds.
This support, through the Heart of the Community Fund grant round, will assist a diverse group of initiatives that provide critical services and strengthen communities.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Among the Galway recipients of this year’s Heart of the Community Fund are Helplink Mental Health and the Blue Teapot Theatre Company.
The Heart of the Community Fund this year is awarding €930,000 to 93 community and voluntary organisations across the island of Ireland to support their vital local activity.
Made possible by generous philanthropic gifts and fundraising events of The Ireland Funds America, the largest chapter of The Ireland Funds, these grants exemplify the power of collective giving.
The post Three Galway non-profit organisations to receive €35,000 from Ireland Funds appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Lack of infrastructure and infrastructural investment holding back Western region
The Northern and Western Region has received just 5.7% of investment in infrastructure projects w...
Financial Services Minister pays tribute to St Jarlath’s CU’s community contribution
The role played by one of Galway’s leading Credit Unions in its own locality was quantified by th...
Roundstone marks 200th anniversary of its foundation with conference
The picture-perfect postcard village of Roundstone will celebrate its 200th anniversary with a sp...
Galway player collects prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters
A Galway player has collected a prize of a quarter of a million euro at Lotto heaquarters in Dubl...
New MEP for Midlands North West calls for increased share of CAP in EU budget
Newly elected MEP for Midlands North West Nina Carberry is calling for an increased share of the ...
Community celebration in Abbey to honour Patron Saint of the parish Feichin
A community celebration will be held in Abbey in East Galway tomorrow to honour St. Feichin, the ...
Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne selected to contest Galway West constituency in General Election for Fine Gael
Minister Hildegarde Naughten and Senator Sean Kyne have been selected by Fine Gael to represent t...
Volunteer-led Galway Street Ambassadors do their bit to help the tourists
Galway Street Ambassadors are a new team of volunteers, who have now started helping visitors to ...
Conamara ambulance hub expected in 2025
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that the long-sought ambulance hub in Cona...