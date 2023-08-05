Three Galway Ladies chosen as finalists for Galway Races “Friday’s Most Stylish”

Three Galway Ladies were chosen as Finalists in this years’s ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ sponsored by Athlone Towncentre at the Galway Races yesterday.

The three were Therese Conway & Gabrielle Dunne, both from Oranmore and Eileen Lundon from Gort who stood out from the tens of thousands of racegoers in Ballybrit.

Therese Conway wore a Stine Goya pink, green and black above the knee dress which she had spotted at full price but kept an eye out for on fashion resale site Depop. When it came up for sale she promptly bought it as an early 40th Birthday gift to herself. She complemented it by renting a headpiece made by Galway based Milliner Cara Meehan and shoes from Cordners, Sligo.

Gabrielle Dunne wore a green and gold Karen Millen dress with a headpiece made by her very evidently talented mother which matched in the same colours. Repurposing pieces was at the core of Eileen Lundon’s look as she bought a purple skirt from River Island and made trousers from it. She also created a top from a second skirt which tied in a bow at the back. Roscommon cased Milliner Laura Hanlon made the red headpiece which finished out her vivid ensemble.

Five finalists were chosen in total with the overall winner named as Jordan Cooney from Navan, Co. Meath.

Wearing an ASOS Design red & pink trouser suit Jordan elevated her look with shoes from Boohoo and a handbag from Kildare Village. She completed her race going outfit with a red & pink headpiece designed and made by Milliner Majella Lennon from Galway.

The easy elegance of her outfit perfectly complemented Friday Summer evening racing in Ballybrit.

One of the key reasons Jordan was chosen as winner of Athlone Towncentre’s ‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ was due to the way she created a wholly individual look incorporating pieces from high street stores and an independent designer which are reflective of the variety of retailers housed in Athlone Towncentre.

Jordan took home the biggest Prize Fund on offer for the competition yet, which is worth in excess of €3500. She has won a €2000 Athlone Towncentre Gift Card, a luxury two night break in the four star Sheraton Athlone Hotel in a Deluxe Tower Room with dinner & spa treatments and a €500 gift card for a piece of her choice from Fields The Jeweller, who are one of the many retailers located in Athlone Towncentre.

‘Friday’s Most Stylish’ has proven to be one of the biggest gatherings of race going fashion lovers to date on the Friday of the Festival. Celebrity judges Arthur Gourounlian, TV Broadcaster & Creative Director and Marietta Doran, Fashion Stylist & Racing Style Presenter were joined by Shirley Delahunt, Manager of Athlone Towncentre. With the competition in its eleventh year, the spotlight has been on fashion forward style mirrored by the contemporary retailers resident in Athlone Towncentre.