Three Galway group water schemes win top awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three Galway groups are winners at the Group Water scheme excellence awards, held as part of Rural Water Week.

Gallagh received the community engagement award while Kiltiernan won the water safety planning and quality award.





Milltown community GWS won the community engagment award and the water demand management and climate action award.

Galway group water schemes honoured under the new Volunteerism Award are Cappataggle, Glinsk Creggs, Kilcoona/Caherlistrane and Milltown Community

The event in the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit was hosted by the National Federation of Group Water Schemes in association with the Local Authority Services National Training Group