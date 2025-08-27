Three Galway artists shortlisted for the AIB Portrait Prizes at the National Gallery of Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three Galway artists have been shortlisted for the prestigious AIB Portrait Prize competitions at the National Gallery of Ireland

Galway city’s Enda Burke is among the 26 works shortlisted for his photograph Bruised Still Blooming along with fellow city man Peter Bradley’s whose entry is Pink Triangle, a triptych in oil

In the Young Portrait Prize, fourteen-year-old Claire Darcy from Portumna is among the 19 artists short-listed for her digital illustration on paper entitled Six.

The winners will be announced on November 25th while the shortlisted works will be on display in the National Gallery from November until March