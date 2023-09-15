  • Services

Services

Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Published:

Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre
Share story:

Gardaí have made three further arrests in relation to a public order and endangerment incident at Galway Shopping Centre on Headford Road last Sunday.

Three males, one in his 40s, one in his 30s, and a third in his 20s, were arrested this morning, and are being detained at a Garda station in the Western region.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

This brings to fifteen the total number of individuals arrested to date in connection with this investigation.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

 

The post Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Fridays for Future protest in Eyre Square demands greater climate action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around two dozen campaigners braved the rain to take part in a pro...

no_space
Work resumes on long-stalled social housing project in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work has resumed this week on a long-stalled social housing projec...

no_space
Road closed in Oranmore due to crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Limerick Roa...

no_space
Interesting property for sale at Coast Road, Roscam

Mullery Auctioneers are offering for sale by tender an interesting property at Coast Road, Roscam...

no_space
Furbo woman wins Commercial Excellence award at Irish Rail Awards

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Furbo’s Kathy O’Donnell has won an award for Commercia...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala upholds permission to transform ‘Katie’s Cottage’ at Claddagh into home

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanala has upheld a grant of permission to transform the...

no_space
Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest number of Lamborghinis to be ever be in Ireland at the...

no_space
Deputy Fitzmaurice demands clarity from Agriculture Minister on new CAP deal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is demanding clarity from ...

no_space
Commissioner urged to move gardaí from desk roles onto ‘the beat’

Galway City councillors have unanimously urged the Garda Commissioner to increase resources and r...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up