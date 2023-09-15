Three further arrests in investigation over public disorder at Galway Shopping Centre

Gardaí have made three further arrests in relation to a public order and endangerment incident at Galway Shopping Centre on Headford Road last Sunday.

Three males, one in his 40s, one in his 30s, and a third in his 20s, were arrested this morning, and are being detained at a Garda station in the Western region.





This brings to fifteen the total number of individuals arrested to date in connection with this investigation.

Gardaí in Galway continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

