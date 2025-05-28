  • Services

Services

Three exhibitors from Galway taking part in the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Three exhibitors from Galway taking part in the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three food producers from Galway are taking part in the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom festival which begins tomorrow in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

Athenry’s Nibbed, Builín Blasta from Spiddal, and the Foods of Athenry will display their wares at the three day festival which attracts 100,000 visitors across its 70-acre site

They are among the 100 of Ireland’s top food and craft drink producers at the Food Village and Bloom Inn

Nibbed crafts organic, pure cacao products for beverages, Builín Blasta is a food manufacturing and hospitality and The Foods of Athenry, which creates and bakes breakfast cereals, crackers, cakes and snack bars.

More like this:
no_space
Galway native and former Skillnet Ireland CEO Paul Healy joins Futurus Consulting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway native and former Skillnet Ireland CEO Paul He...

no_space
Calls for the ladders at Blackrock Diving Tower to be reinstated

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are calls for the ladders at Blackrock Diving T...

no_space
Gardaí and RSA to launch bank holiday road safety appeal in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí and the RSA are to launch their June Bank Holi...

no_space
Westside community to hold public meeting on controversial student accommodation block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWestside Residents Association is to hold a public me...

no_space
UHG postpones some elective procedures as it experiences extreme pressure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has postponed some electiv...

no_space
Met Éireann issues potato blight warning for the West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA potato blight advisory has been issued by Met Éirea...

no_space
Plans to make Ballinasloe IDA site more investment friendly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe IDA is to apply for planning permission for a fac...

no_space
Award-winning Galway City housing scheme to feature in International Festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAward-winning Galway City housing scheme ‘An Cliathán...

no_space
Local TD demands answers on delays to ACRE payments to farmers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Local TD is demanding answers on delays to the ACRE...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up