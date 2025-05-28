Three exhibitors from Galway taking part in the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three food producers from Galway are taking part in the prestigious Bord Bia Bloom festival which begins tomorrow in Dublin’s Phoenix Park

Athenry’s Nibbed, Builín Blasta from Spiddal, and the Foods of Athenry will display their wares at the three day festival which attracts 100,000 visitors across its 70-acre site

They are among the 100 of Ireland’s top food and craft drink producers at the Food Village and Bloom Inn

Nibbed crafts organic, pure cacao products for beverages, Builín Blasta is a food manufacturing and hospitality and The Foods of Athenry, which creates and bakes breakfast cereals, crackers, cakes and snack bars.