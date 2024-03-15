Three due in court for New Inn and Creggs drugs seizures

Three people are due before court this morning charged in connection with drugs seizures in County Galway earlier this week.

Cannabis worth 303 thousand euro was found after the discovery of grow houses in New Inn and Creggs on Wednesday.





Two men aged in their 40s and 20s and a woman in her 50s have since been charged.

They’re due to appear before Castlerea District Court in County Roscommon later.

