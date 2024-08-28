Three days of roadworks to get underway in Headford tomorrow

Roadworks are set to get underway in Headford tomorrow morning.

The resurfacing works on the R334 Cong Road will take three days to complete.





From 8am to 6pm each day, a stop-go system will be in place – and motorists are advised to expect delays.

