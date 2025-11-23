Three clubs from county honoured for their use of the Irish language

-
-
Author: Our Reporter

Three Galway GAA clubs were among those from across the country honoured for their fostering of the Irish language when Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards were presented to 53 clubs in Croke Park at the weekend.
Two clubs – Peil na mBan Carna Caiseal represented by Niamh Ní Chonghaile and Brenda Ní Chlochartaigh, and Caltra GAA, represented by Cormac Ó Dubhláine – received their silver and bronze awards respectively on the night.
Cumann Naomh Mhuire Ard Rathaín CLG, winners of a bronze award, were not able to be present on the night and will receive their award at a later date.
Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a partnership scheme between Glór na nGael and the CLG.
The partnership is dedicated to increasing the presence and use of Irish in GAA clubs throughout the country. The awards awarded are evidence of the clubs’ ongoing efforts to integrate Irish into their activities and to foster its growth among their members and communities.
“Putting Irish at the heart of club life is a long-term project, and these awards are a recognition of that work,” said FSMD Manager Cáit Ní Choirbhín.
“We are seeing more clubs every year planning carefully, using Irish on a daily basis, and bringing people with them. This success would not be possible without the strong partnership between the clubs themselves, Glór na nGael and Croke Park.”
The event was not just an awards ceremony, but the culmination of a year in which the presence and status of Irish were actively promoted in the clubs and the communities where they are based.
Pictured: Cormac Ó Dubhláine from Caltra receiving a bronze Seosamh Mac Donncha Irish language award from Lorcán Mac Gabhann, Chief Executive of Glór na nGael, Áine Uí Choinn, Chairperson of the GAA Irish language Committee and sports broadcaster, Gráinne McElwain.
