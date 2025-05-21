Three city schools to perform original songs inspired by nature

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three Galway city primary schools are to perform original songs for Biodiversity Week

The songs are inspired by nature, biodiversity and climate action.

It’s part of a creative music project delivered by Music Generation Galway City and Galway City Council.

Radharc na Mara National School will be the first when they perform at Merlin Woods Community Garden at noon today

Castlegar National School will be performing at Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre at 1 tomorrow afternoon

And on Friday Mercy Primary will sing their original song at the Galway City Museum also at 1pm