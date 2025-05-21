  • Services

Services

Three city schools to perform original songs inspired by nature

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Three city schools to perform original songs inspired by nature
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three Galway city primary schools are to perform original songs for Biodiversity Week

The songs are inspired by nature, biodiversity and climate action.

It’s part of a creative music project delivered by Music Generation Galway City and Galway City Council.

Radharc na Mara National School will be the first when they perform at Merlin Woods Community Garden at noon today

Castlegar National School will be performing at Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre at 1 tomorrow afternoon

And on Friday Mercy Primary will sing their original song at the Galway City Museum also at 1pm

More like this:
no_space
Thousand homes in Ballinasloe affected by water outages

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver a thousand homes in Ballinasloe are affected by ...

no_space
Call for additional funds for camper van park in Portumna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for funds collected from the camper va...

no_space
Claim street traders in Mountbellew "taking advantage" of licenses

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are t...

no_space
Claim street traders in Mountbellew "taking advantage" of licences

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's claimed some street traders in Mountbellew are t...

no_space
Galway in top three counties for new tractor registrations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is in the top three counties for new tractor r...

no_space
Lidl unveils new €7m Claregalway store

Lidl is set to open the doors to its brand-new store in Claregalway next Thursday morning – takin...

no_space
Galwayman refuses to let his diagnosis define him – or slow him down

A Galway man who was diagnosed with heart failure 18 months ago has refused to allow it to define...

no_space
Ballyglunin Community Development to launch 10- year-plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe board of Ballyglunin Community Development is pre...

no_space
Portumna mart to reopen tomorrow following suspension of licence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPortumna Mart is set to reopen tomorrow, after being ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up