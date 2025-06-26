Three city amenities named in honour of local community stalwarts

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three city amenities have been named in honour of local community stalwarts.

The dedications were made at official city council ceremonies.

The new football pitch at Corrib Park has been named after local soccer volunteer and Corrib Rangers Football Club President Pat Manogue.

Pat was accompanied to the ceremony by representatives of the Club.

Henry Street playground has been named in honour of Galway City’s first female Mayor Mary Byrne, a resident of the street who died in 2004.

The ceremony was attended by Mary’s family, local residents, City Chief Executive Leonard Cleary, city and county councillors, Junior Minister Hildegard Naughton and Deputy Catherine Connolly

The new multi-use games area in Rahoon has been named in honour of Eugene Dunleavy All-Ireland GAA football winner, and a teacher who inspired a love of sport in hundreds of young men over his career as a PE teacher

Eugene Dunleavy passed away in 2021 from Covid, at the height of the pandemic, having been very active up to his passing.

Eugene’s wife Mary, and his daughters Valerie and Carol attended the naming ceremony