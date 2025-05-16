  • Services

Three cases of measles confirmed in children in Galway

Published:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Galway.

Public Health was notified of the cases in mid-May and they concern children.

Close contacts are being identified and advised by the Public Health team.

Measles symptoms include a high temperature, cold-like symptoms, sore red eyes, a rash, vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain.

Dr Emer O’Connell, Consultant in Public Health Medicine says measles can be a serious illness and is highly infectious.

She adds that the best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine.

