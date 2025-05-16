Three cases of measles confirmed in children in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Galway.

Public Health was notified of the cases in mid-May and they concern children.

Close contacts are being identified and advised by the Public Health team.

Measles symptoms include a high temperature, cold-like symptoms, sore red eyes, a rash, vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain.

Dr Emer O’Connell, Consultant in Public Health Medicine says measles can be a serious illness and is highly infectious.

She adds that the best protection is to be fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine.