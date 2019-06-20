Three-bed terraced property is ready to walk into and near a host of amenities

Property Partners Emma Gill are handling the sale of a three-bed mid-terrace home conveniently located in Rockfield Park on the outskirts of Galway City.

Built in 2001 and having undergone redecoration and refurbishment in the past few years, Number 37 comes to market in very good condition ready for occupancy.

The ground floor comprises of a spacious living/dining space to the front with solid fuel fire. The fully fitted modern kitchen incorporates all appliances and includes a breakfast bar area. guest toilet.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms both incorporating mirror Sliderobes, a single bedroom and main bathroom with bath and shower.

To the front of the driveway, there is a driveway with ample parking and to the rear, there is a generous secure enclosed garden with patio area and small shed.

The property is excellently located just two minutes’ walk to the nearest bus stop and a short five minute walk to Westside Dunnes Stores, Aldi and other local amenities. Both UHG and NUIG are also within easy reach, as well as the popular Salthill Promenade.

