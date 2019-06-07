Three arrests in Galway City stabbing probe

Galway City Tribune – Gardaí have made three arrests in connection with a stabbing incident in the city earlier this week that led to three young men being hospitalised.

The arrests were made on Wednesday and all three were questioned at Galway Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Three people suffered stab injuries as a result of the street fracas that occurred in the early hours of last Wednesday morning in Court Lane that links St Vincent’s Avenue in Woodquay and St Anthony’s Place.

Last evening, Gardaí made an appeal for any motorist or taxi driver who possibly might have dashcam footage of the incident to make contact with them at Mill Street Station on 091 538000.

This is a preview only. To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.