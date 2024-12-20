Three arrests for burglaries in Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kildare and Wexford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three people have been arrested as part of an operation targeting a crime group suspected of committing burglaries in five counties including Galway

The group is suspected of operating in Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kildare and Wexford, and is believed to have targeted 12 shops, stealing an estimated 200 thousand worth of cigarettes and vapes.

Gardaí searched two locations in Dublin yesterday, recovering a quantity of cigarettes.

They also arrested two men, in their 40s and 50s, and a woman in her 40s, who are being detained at a Garda station in the north-west.