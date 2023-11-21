  • Services

Three arrested in Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seize drugs and equipment

Three people have been arrested in the Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seized drugs and equipment.

Last evening, €16 thousand worth of cocaine and €9 thousand of cannabis were seized, along with mixing agents, an industrial press and moulds.


Three males were arrested – one has been released pending a file to the DPP. while two remain in custody this evening.

 

