Three arrested in Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seize drugs and equipment

Three people have been arrested in the Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seized drugs and equipment.

Last evening, €16 thousand worth of cocaine and €9 thousand of cannabis were seized, along with mixing agents, an industrial press and moulds.





Three males were arrested – one has been released pending a file to the DPP. while two remain in custody this evening.

