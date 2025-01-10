  • Services

Services

Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Three men have been arrested and drugs and guns have been seized as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Ballinasloe.

The aggravated burglary took place at Garbally Demesne, Ballinasloe, on Friday, December 27th.

And as part of an investigation, Gardai, including the armed support unit, searched a home in Monksland, Athlone on Wednesday.

They discovered a handgun and sawn-off shotgun, as well as cannabis with an estimated street value of €20 thousand, and a small quantity of cocaine, in undergrowth.

Three men – two in their 40’s and one in his 30’s – were arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Galway.

They’re since been released without charge, pending further investigations.

More like this:
no_space
Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Draft Gort Local Area Plan 2025-2031is now on pub...

no_space
Local auctioneer predicts price of 3-bed semi in Galway will increase by 10 percent this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe average price of a second hand, three-bed semi de...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala clears way for new school for The Bish in Dangan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new school...

no_space
14 Galway arts organisations to receive €4.1m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM4.1 million euro in funding is being shared among 14 ...

no_space
Galway motorists and pedestrians urged not to be complacent despite lifting of Orange warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway motorists and pedestrians are being urged not ...

no_space
Quartet all set for latest Poetry Lobby

Four fine poets are on the bill for the upcoming Poetry Lobby reading in the Menlo Park Hotel. ...

no_space
City parking pandemonium as meters are out of action

The city’s public parking regime was plunged into chaos this week after a dispute between City Ha...

no_space
Galway United manager predicts two-way split in league as clubs splash the cash

Galway United make the short hop down the M18 this evening for their first preseason friendly of ...

no_space
Volunteers make icy footpaths safe — as City Council only treats the roads surfaces

A volunteer group has taken upon itself to salt footpaths in the city in the current cold snap in...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up