Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary

Three men have been arrested and drugs and guns have been seized as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary in Ballinasloe.

The aggravated burglary took place at Garbally Demesne, Ballinasloe, on Friday, December 27th.

And as part of an investigation, Gardai, including the armed support unit, searched a home in Monksland, Athlone on Wednesday.

They discovered a handgun and sawn-off shotgun, as well as cannabis with an estimated street value of €20 thousand, and a small quantity of cocaine, in undergrowth.

Three men – two in their 40’s and one in his 30’s – were arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Galway.

They’re since been released without charge, pending further investigations.