Three arrested after Gardaí discover two cannabis grow houses in New Inn and Creggs areas

Published:

Three people have been arrested after the discovery of two cannabis grow houses in the New Inn and Creggs areas.

Gardaí also seized cannabis plants worth €228,000, along with Cannabis Herb worth €75,000 following the searches.


Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, and one woman, in her 50s, were arrested during the operation.

All three are currently detained at a Garda Station in County Galway, and investigations are ongoing.

