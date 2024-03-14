Three arrested after Gardaí discover two cannabis grow houses in New Inn and Creggs areas

Three people have been arrested after the discovery of two cannabis grow houses in the New Inn and Creggs areas.

Gardaí also seized cannabis plants worth €228,000, along with Cannabis Herb worth €75,000 following the searches.





Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, and one woman, in her 50s, were arrested during the operation.

All three are currently detained at a Garda Station in County Galway, and investigations are ongoing.

