Threads the theme of new music season

The theme for the news season from MusicConnects (previously Galway Music Residency) is Threads. Concerts will begin on Tuesday, February 3, when ConTempo will give a lunchtime performance at 1.10pm, in the city’s Nicholas’ Collegiate Church, focusing on music shaped by love – romantic and platonic. The quartet will reprise the show in Oughterard Courthouse on Saturday, February 28, at 8pm.

Threads is a series that knits together composers whose music is connected by shared ideas, relationships and places, according to MusicConnects Executive Director Maeve Bryan.

There will be two performances in the city and county each month, covering different composers’ connections. ConTempo Quartet, which is MusicConnects’ ensemble-in-residence will trace these connections, weaving past and present into a rich musical tapestry.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do,” says Maeve. Exploring the people, places and ideas that helped shape the work of composers, “is wonderful perspective from which to enjoy the string quartet repertoire”, she adds.

The Threads season will feature two world premieres of new works by Irish composers, Judith Ring and Ronan Guilfoyle.

There will be advance listening initiatives, designed to prepare people so they can have “more meaningful listening experiences at the live performances”, according to Maeve. Concerts can also be enjoyed independently and no prior musical experience is necessary.

Advance sessions include Music Unveiled, guided listening events at Galway City Library, which explore selected works with guest composers and University of Galway Music lecturers. With live demonstrations by ConTempo, these sessions will be filmed and available online.

Lines of Listening, facilitated by visual artist Maeve Curtis and author Mike McCormack, is for people who engage with music by doing, and will include mark-making and writing. This is part of an outreach programme with Arts in Action in the University of Galway. The first of these will take place this Sunday 1 February at 11am, at the University of Galway’s O’Donoghue Centre and is in advance of next Tuesday’s Love-themed concert,

Lunchtime with ConTempo is MusicConnects’ flagship monthly series and offers vibrant, accessible chamber music in St Nicholas’ Collegiate Church on the first Tuesday of each month. Threads is part of this and will also visit locations across the county with ConTempo Countywide. Performances will include one on Inis Mór this June Bank Holiday.

The concerts are free, all are welcome, no booking required. ,For Music Unveiled, booking is required at Galway City Library, and for Lines of Listening, people can book at Eventbrite.ie.

Full details on Threads are at www.musicconnects.ie.

Pictured: ConTempo Quartet, MusicConnects ensemble in residence will be exploring the theme of Threads with concerts in the county and city.